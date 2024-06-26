Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.73. 1,742,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.88. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

