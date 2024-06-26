Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $284,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.79. The stock had a trading volume of 581,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,356. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.49. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

