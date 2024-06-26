Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

