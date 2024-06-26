Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. 6,416,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,251,424. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $451.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

