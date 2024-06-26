PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Get PPL alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Price Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $27.80 on Monday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,789,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,852 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,616,000 after acquiring an additional 340,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.