Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. Mizuho raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.