PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director D Jonathan Merriman Acquires 7,700 Shares

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $12,705.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,539 shares in the company, valued at $159,289.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 18,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 22,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 28,839 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $53,640.54.

PodcastOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODC opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. PodcastOne, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of PodcastOne

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 108.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PodcastOne stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of PodcastOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

