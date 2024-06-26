Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on July 31st

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. 6,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,425. The company has a market capitalization of $955.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. Barclays assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

