PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.93. 31,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 43,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $123,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

