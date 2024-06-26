PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading 0.1% Higher

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.95 and last traded at $92.95. 58,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 145,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.86.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 47.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

