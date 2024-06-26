Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,610,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 910,427 shares.The stock last traded at $6.93 and had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $862.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,115,000 after buying an additional 394,282 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,631,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 209,963 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 666,145 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 786,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

See Also

