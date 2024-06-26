Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Up 4.3%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

