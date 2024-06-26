PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after buying an additional 21,731,911 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,612,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 534.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,289 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

