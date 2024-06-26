Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. 4,348,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,854,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.