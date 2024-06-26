Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEY traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 301,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,060. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$15.99.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.59.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.73, for a total transaction of C$319,537.89. In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember bought 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.70. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.73, for a total value of C$319,537.89. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,470 shares of company stock valued at $404,303 and have sold 168,119 shares valued at $2,584,563. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.