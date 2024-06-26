Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Down 6.5%

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.06 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.38 ($0.16). Approximately 4,864,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,479,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.24 ($0.17).

Petrofac Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of £65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Petrofac

In other Petrofac news, insider Sara Akbar bought 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,928.30 ($6,251.81). Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.