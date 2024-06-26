Peter Meredith Sells 1,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Meredith sold 1,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$17,400.00.

Peter Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Peter Meredith sold 700 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 2.4 %

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$17.60 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVN. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

