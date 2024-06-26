Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,748. The stock has a market cap of $519.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.59. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

