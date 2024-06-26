Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,748. The stock has a market cap of $519.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.59. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

