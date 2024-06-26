Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,195 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises about 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.43% of Woodward worth $39,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Woodward by 4,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Woodward Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.63. 185,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,795. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.61 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

