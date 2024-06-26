Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,615 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $35,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 83,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.93. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

