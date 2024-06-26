Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $43.66 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,157 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 3.2% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $43,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $227.84. 2,379,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

