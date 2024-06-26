Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,045 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $38,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $95.75. 1,920,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

