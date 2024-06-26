Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7198 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 134,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $20.31.
About Pennon Group
