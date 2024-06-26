Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7198 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 134,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

