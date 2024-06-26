PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,895 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 4.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 500,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 892,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. 12,567,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,956,615. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.