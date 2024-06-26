Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $136.33 million and approximately $798,528.18 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001427 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

