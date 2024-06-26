Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber Sells 12,500 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$215,143.75.

Jonathan Faber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pason Systems alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$502,090.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total value of C$102,175.00.

Pason Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.51. 27,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. Pason Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.93 and a twelve month high of C$17.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSI. TD Securities increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSI

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.