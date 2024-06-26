Parkside Investments LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,785. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

