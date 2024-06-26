Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 1,694 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,083. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

