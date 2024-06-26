Parkside Investments LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.37.

STZ traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $262.47. The company had a trading volume of 279,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,211. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

