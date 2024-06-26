Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IAC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. 158,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

