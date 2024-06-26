Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXE. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXE traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 15,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,383. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.