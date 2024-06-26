Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,031,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,101,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 104.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 52,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,942,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,044,035. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

