PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
PageGroup Stock Performance
MPGPF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.41.
About PageGroup
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- About the Markup Calculator
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.