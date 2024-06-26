PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

MPGPF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

