Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. 1,812,661 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

