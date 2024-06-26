Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 0.1 %

OSG stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.38. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

