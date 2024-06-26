Orion Office REIT Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

ONL stock remained flat at $3.33 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

