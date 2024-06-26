Orion Office REIT Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ONL)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

ONL stock remained flat at $3.33 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on Orion Office REIT

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Dividend History for Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.