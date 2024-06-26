Ordinals Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $804.23 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $804.23 million and approximately $188.66 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $38.30 or 0.00061339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 36.63677864 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $316,099,511.90 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

