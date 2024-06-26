Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $795.19 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $37.87 or 0.00061685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $795.19 million and $168.33 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.48156684 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $181,561,967.30 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

