Orchid Price Reaches $0.0732 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $71.68 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07328478 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $1,140,413.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

