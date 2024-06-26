OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Financial Review

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OppFi and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%. Bakkt has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential downside of 29.85%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Bakkt.

This table compares OppFi and Bakkt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $508.95 million 0.74 -$1.00 million $0.06 56.51 Bakkt $780.10 million 0.32 -$74.85 million ($18.61) -1.01

OppFi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 0.83% 25.16% 8.14% Bakkt -4.26% -37.42% -6.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.0% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OppFi beats Bakkt on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

