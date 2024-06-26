Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 102,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Open Text by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Text by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Open Text by 6.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Open Text by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 12,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

