OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.10

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 8306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPAL shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $712.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.55.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $4,611,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Stories

