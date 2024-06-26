OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:OFSSH remained flat at $22.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028

