Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 2.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $62.43 and last traded at $62.34. 2,169,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,070,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 176,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

