Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.11 and last traded at $62.17. Approximately 1,132,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,064,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,156,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 91,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $12,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

