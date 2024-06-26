Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $281.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.56), with a volume of 7466535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.40 ($3.68).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.61) to GBX 350 ($4.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.21 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($126,844.09). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,278. 29.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

