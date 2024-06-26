Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $281.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.56), with a volume of 7466535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.40 ($3.68).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.61) to GBX 350 ($4.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OCDO
Ocado Group Trading Down 3.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($126,844.09). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,278. 29.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.