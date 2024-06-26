Oasys Price Tops $0.0471 (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $104.79 million and $1.55 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04878325 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $937,183.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

