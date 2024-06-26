NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Insider Chee Pheng Cheng Sells 48,215 Shares

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 48,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$10,125.15.

Chee Pheng Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 15,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$2,655.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 8,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$1,200.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 18,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$2,645.50.

On Friday, May 24th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 25,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 25,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$3,315.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 37,105 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$5,565.75.

On Monday, April 29th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$170.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 34,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$7,935.00.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SFD traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.33. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions ( TSE:SFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.60 million during the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 254.05%.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

