NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,687 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %

NXPI stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.30. 550,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

