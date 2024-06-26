NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 0.9%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $124.38 and last traded at $124.91. Approximately 116,797,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 485,932,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.09.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Melius Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,590 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,454 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 97.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 152,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $137,717,000 after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $25,395,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

